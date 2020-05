The bridge will close twice for three days in a row.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Lock and dam work is prompting a temporary closure of the Government Bridge.

The bridge closure started at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 because of work at Lock and Dam 15, on the west side of Arsenal Island. The bridge is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Again, the bridge is set to close at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 and reopen again at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.