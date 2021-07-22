Davenport's East Locust Street re-open after sinkhole repairs partially complete

Crews will be back to make additional repairs in a couple weeks, but the street is now open again after a sinkhole closed it in June.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A part of East Locust Street in Davenport is open to traffic once again after a sinkhole forced a closure for just under a month.

Crews from Davenport Public Works have returned the road to a drivable state as of Thursday, July 22, but will return to the area to put on the finishing touches.

Initial complications lengthened the repair process, but the work was completed within the end-of-July estimate.