Davenport's East Locust Street re-open after sinkhole repairs partially complete

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A part of East Locust Street in Davenport is open to traffic once again after a sinkhole forced a closure for just under a month.
Crews from Davenport Public Works have returned the road to a drivable state as of Thursday, July 22, but will return to the area to put on the finishing touches.
The section of East Locust Street, located between Woodland and Kenmore Avenues, was closed on June 26 due to the appearance of large sinkholes in the roadway.
Initial complications lengthened the repair process, but the work was completed within the end-of-July estimate.
Work on the road will resume in about two weeks, when crews will return to complete final pavement repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane while this work is ongoing.