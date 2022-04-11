Police: Driver loses control of car, dies Sunday near Highway 67

The 63-year-old Clinton man died Sunday night after losing control of his car, which slipped off the roadway, struck two trees and landed on its side.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A Clinton, Iowa, man died Sunday after losing control of his car and driving into an embankment near the portion of Great River Drive between LeClaire and Princeton, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, April 10, a 63-year-old man was traveling north at about 55 mph on Great River Drive, also known as Highway 67, when he lost control of his vehicle and began sliding sideways off of the roadway. Police said the car struck two trees and landed on its side 50 to 60 feet from the road in a 20-foot-deep embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was being withheld Monday morning pending family notification.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash as of Monday.