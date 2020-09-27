Davenport creating roundabout at intersection of 5th, Vine, and Ash

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is installing a second permanent roundabout, going into effect on Monday, September 28.
The five-point intersection at the convergence of 6th, Vine, and Ash streets had been the site of a temporary test traffic circle, but the City is replacing it with a permanent roundabout following a notable reduction in accidents and near misses, as well as a general reduction in speed.
On September 28, construction on the intersection will begin, requiring traffic re-routes. Construction is expected to be completed by early November.