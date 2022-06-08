'It's just a mess' | Delays, detours plague Davenport's 53rd Street construction

Four lanes of traffic have been reduced to two, causing drivers to pump the brakes. And brace yourself: construction isn't scheduled to wrap up until fall 2023.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Quad Cities' busiest roads has turned into a tangled mess of orange cones, delays and detours, prompting the city of Davenport to urge drivers to find alternative routes if possible.

In mid-May, the city began phase two of its 53rd Street Reconstruction Project, set to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

But with the typical four lanes of traffic reduced to two, drivers have been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic and extended wait times. During especially high-traffic times, Facebook users have reported waiting 45 minutes to more than an hour just to get out of the Costco parking lot.

"We need your help and patience on E 53rd St during reconstruction. Davenport is growing, folks," the city wrote on its project update website. "If you do not need to travel E 53rd St, please use alternate routes such as Kimberly Rd and Veterans Memorial Pkwy."

But for some, avoiding 53rd isn't always an option.

News 8 caught up with Rebekah Weber and her daughters on their grocery trip. She said she came up on Elmore to avoid the traffic as long as possible.

"It's very busy. We do have to drive slowly, sometimes it can be bumper to bumper — especially when it's rush hour," Weber said. "Patience is a good thing, but sometimes it only gets you so far."

And with gas prices reaching record highs, she said an extra time spent in traffic is more money out of her pocket.

"I wish it were over. We need a little bit of safety for everybody and to be able to get through the roads," Weber said.

Davenport resident Saeed Faruqui said the normally five-minute drive now takes him at least 15 minutes.

"It's annoying," he said. "I see that some people are impatient and getting angry."

And Eldridge resident Kendra Ervin said that her husband had also fallen prey to the never-ending line of traffic. While she wasn't sure how long he was trapped, she laughingly reported that he did come home angry.

"It's just a mess! There's stuff everywhere," Ervin said. "So yeah, it's a mess."