MOLINE, Ill. — Drivers will face delays on 36th Avenue in Moline for over a month as road work begins on Monday.

On April 17, construction for a pavement patching project will begin on 36th Avenue between 16th and 27th streets. The contractor expects the work to last through about May 26.

Delays are expected while the work is underway. The City encourages drivers to use different routes.