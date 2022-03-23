Car fatally strikes 23-year-old pedestrian on East Locust Street

The man was jaywalking across East Locust Street when a car struck and killed him Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old man had been crossing the roadway outside of an intersection at about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Locust, near Cloud 9 Glass and Metro by T-Mobile, when an eastbound car struck him and left him fatally injured, police said.

According to the police department, the incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.