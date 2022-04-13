Vehicle lands upside down in Gulfport ditch, traps person and dog underwater

A person and a dog were trapped Tuesday in a vehicle after it flipped upside down into a Gulfport drainage ditch and was submerged in water.

GULFPORT, Ill. — One person and a dog were trapped inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its top in a ditch Tuesday afternoon in Gulfport, Illinois, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

According to a release from the department, firefighters were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after bystanders reported a vehicle was submerged over halfway underwater in a drainage ditch.

Firefighters successfully removed the dog before gaining access to the entrapped victim, rescuing the person from the vehicle and initiating CPR. The victim regained consciousness at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.