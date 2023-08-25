Safe places to watch demolition of old I-74 bridge this weekend

Many are anticipating the implosion of the original I-74 bridge and some wonder where the best place is to watch.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached aired Friday, Aug. 25 and includes information about road, pedestrian path and river closures, along with other bridge-related information.

The second scheduled demolition of the old I-74 bridge is set to happen on Sunday, along with numerous closures from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

For those who would like to see controlled explosives remove suspension cables and towers of the westbound span, there are some areas to safely watch the action.

To be as close to the action in a safe manner, the Isle Casino and Isle of Capri is likely the spot to be. Located outside of the closures — and with available parking — it would make a terrific spot to watch the demolition. The only drawback would be the visibility as the new I-74 bridge would be in the direct line of sight.

For a different perspective, the closed Village Inn on 12th Street might be a better option. This area does have some construction warehouses that could be operating.

If walking a little isn't an issue, there's some parking available at McManus Park off of Mississippi Boulevard. People can then walk across Kimberly Road to a spot between Brown Street and Mississippi Boulevard. This perspective does give the best view without being too close or worrying about nearby businesses.

River access will be closed during the demolition for public safety.

For those who aren't able to watch in person, News 8 will have a live stream on our website and YouTube channel.

