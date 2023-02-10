Another round of demolition coming to old I-74 bridge Oct. 15

The third round of controlled explosives will be used to remove several piers of the old I-74 bridge.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It's time for another bridge demolition! Back on Aug. 27, citizens on both sides of the river bid farewell to the westbound span of the old I-74 bridge.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, controlled explosives will be used again to remove several piers from the old bridge, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. It will take place at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The new I-74 bridge will be temporarily closed for around one hour on the morning of demolition with detours in place. The bike and pedestrian path will be closed for around 24 hours beginning the night of Oct. 14.

In addition, the Mississippi River will be closed to commercial and private boat traffic. The main navigation channel will be closed for up to 24 hours while areas outside of this will be closed for up to 72 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Some of the piers from the old bridge will remain in place due to federally protected mussels around them. In an email to News 8, an Iowa DOT spokesperson said the piers being blasted on Oct. 15 are not in the areas designated as environmentally sensitive. The piers in this area are going to be removed at a later date through traditional mechanical methods, like excavators. Explosives will not be used to protect levees and "other environmental concerns," according to the email.