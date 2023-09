Starting Sept. 21, Illinois DOT workers will be on site replacing damaged portions of I-80 bridge between Dixon and Colona.

DIXON, Ill. — Illinois Department of Transportation crews will be out at the Cleveland Rd. and Interstate 80 interchange for repair work on support beams starting Thursday.

Lane closures on Cleveland Rd. are expected between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Closures include the right lane of westbound I-80. Flaggers and signage will be posted throughout the construction area.

Construction is expected to finish by 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.