COLONA, Ill. — A 60-year-old man riding a bike was hit and killed by a driver on the Rock River Bridge along Illinois Route 84.

It was around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4 when a 27-year-old man driving a 2017 Chevrolet Utility Vehicle hit the bicyclist, according to a statement from Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.