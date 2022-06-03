x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Arsenal Bridge washing to cause lane closures, restrictions

The Moline Bridge will undergo single-lane closures from June 4-5, while the Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed on June 11.
Credit: Shelby Kluver
Quad City Jewish congregation crosses Arsenal Bridge with Torah

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Arsenal Bridge washing will force some bridges to close and be restricted to single-lane closures this weekend, the Rock Island Arsenal announced Friday in a press release.

The Moline will have intermittent single-lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 4-5.

The Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 11.

The Arsenal says signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the bridge washings.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Following deadly incident, Iowa DOT installs barriers on I-74 bike path