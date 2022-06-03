Arsenal Bridge washing to cause lane closures, restrictions

The Moline Bridge will undergo single-lane closures from June 4-5, while the Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed on June 11.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Arsenal Bridge washing will force some bridges to close and be restricted to single-lane closures this weekend, the Rock Island Arsenal announced Friday in a press release.

The Moline will have intermittent single-lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 4-5.

The Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 11.

The Arsenal says signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the bridge washings.