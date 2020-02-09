All lanes closed on I-80 bridge after car crashes into back of semi

I-80 bridge is closed to traffic after an accident between a car and a semi.
Officials closed the entire bridge to call in a MedForce helicopter with special equipment.
According to the IDOT website, Interstate 80 is shutdown between Exit 298: I-74 in Davenport and the Mississippi River bridge in Le Claire.
A detour is in place as emergency officials work to clear the accident.
Our team at the scene says the wreck is in the right lane of the eastbound I-80 bridge. Several squad cars and an ambulance were seen trying to squeeze through traffic to get to the accident.