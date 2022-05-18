x
Next phase of East 53rd Street construction begins. Here's what drivers should know

The next phase of roadwork began Wednesday on the portion of East 53rd Street between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Construction began Wednesday, May 18 on the northern portion of East 53rd Street between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the changes are aimed to help ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents on 53rd Street.

"Work has been progressing as planned," Gleason said in a statement. "Thank you to the residents traveling through 53rd with your patience as we reconstruct a vital arterial roadway in the City of Davenport."

During this roadwork, there will be a single lane in each direction on the south side, and traffic lights will be switched to a flashing red stop-and-go signal.

Lane closures starting May 18 on East 53rd Street

Closures and detours will continue at the Eastern Avenue intersection, and motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays and reduce traffic in the area.

If you're going southbound on Eastern Avenue, you will need to detour onto 54th Street through Spring Street. Northbound travelers will turn left on 53rd Street and take Tremont Avenue.

Detour route amid East 53rd Street construction

Once this phase of work is completed within the next 12 weeks, both directions of traffic will switch onto the north side of East 53rd Street.

The Jersey Ridge Road and East 53rd Street intersection is scheduled for construction in late summer or early fall. In spring 2023, workers will be replacing asphalt from Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road to Lorton Avenue.

Stay up-to-date on traffic conditions and roadwork in the Quad Cities area with WQAD News 8.

