I-280 Mississi River Bridge closing lanes on January 18

The bridge is closing several lanes in preparation for a multi-year replacement project.

The Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi will be closing lanes on Monday, January 18 to begin a years-long renovation project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the closures on Friday, January 15 in a press release.

Both the east-bound and west-bound directions will have lane restrictions day and night to facilitate construction work, which includes deck inspection, patching, and net installation. One lane in each direction will be open for the duration of the project.

The work is being done to prepare the bridge for further construction set to begin in the spring. The nearly 50 million dollar project will see the bridge's westbound desk replaced beginning in spring 2021, followed by the eastbound counterpart in 2022, the approach from Illinois 92 in 2023, and finished with a new coat of paint.