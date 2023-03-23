Multi-vehicle crash at 12th and Grant in Bettendorf disrupts traffic Thursday afternoon

Details are limited, but photographs of the scene near the I-74 Bridge show damage to at least two cars, with one having flipped onto its side.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Traffic was blocked near the I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf after an accident at the intersection of 12th and Grant streets Thursday afternoon.

Details on the incident are limited, but a photograph of the scene provided by a News 8 viewer shows two damaged white cars, with one of them flipped onto its side.

No information about the cause or any potential injuries is currently available.

The crash is located not far from the scene of an accident from the previous day where a tow truck collided with a semi after experiencing a mechanical failure that caused it to run a red light.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.