Grab a bag and help celebrate the 50th Earth Day!

Rock Island Parks and Rec organized a safe way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

The City of Rock Island is hosting their Earth Day Clean Up event on Wednesday, April 22 starting at 9 a.m.

Usually the event is held at a park but to follow CDC guidelines the event has changed to a neighborhood clean up to safely cover more ground throughout the community.

The parks and recreation department is asking people and those who live in their immediate household to grab a grocery bag and walk a few blocks in their neighborhood picking up garbage along the way.

"We didn't want to forget Earth Day, you know it is the 50th celebration and we were really excited about that," Nikki Carr with Rock Island Parks and Recreation said.

"We want to still celebrate our parks and still celebrate our open spaces and be able to come together as a community especially in our own neighborhood."