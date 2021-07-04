Dubuque officials considering program to put solar panels on homes

Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes.

The City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday, The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports. The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes.

The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents. Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs.