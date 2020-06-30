Facebook to build $800 million data center in DeKalb

Facebook announced it will build an $800 million data center in DeKalb that will create about 100 permanent jobs and depend on 100 percent renewable energy.

DEKALB, Ill. — Facebook has announced it will build an $800 million data center in DeKalb that will create about 100 permanent jobs and depend on 100 percent renewable energy.

The social media giant said Tuesday the 907,000 square-foot data center will use 80% less water than an average data center. It will be Facebook’s 12th data center in the U.S. and first in Illinois.

The 100 employees will include technicians, engineers, construction management, facilities management, logistic professionals and security personnel.