x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

tech

Facebook to build $800 million data center in DeKalb

Facebook announced it will build an $800 million data center in DeKalb that will create about 100 permanent jobs and depend on 100 percent renewable energy.
Credit: AP
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook has removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups that planned to encourage members to attend protests over police killings of black people — in some cases with weapons, company officials said Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DEKALB, Ill. — Facebook has announced it will build an $800 million data center in DeKalb that will create about 100 permanent jobs and depend on 100 percent renewable energy. 

The social media giant said Tuesday the 907,000 square-foot data center will use 80% less water than an average data center. It will be Facebook’s 12th data center in the U.S. and first in Illinois. 

The 100 employees will include technicians, engineers, construction management, facilities management, logistic professionals and security personnel. 

Rachel Peterson, vice president of data center strategy for Facebook, says it chose DeKalb because of its access to renewable energy, talent pool and strong community partners.

RELATED: Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even President Trump's

RELATED: Facebook aims to help voters, but won't block Trump misinformation