Let's Taco 'Bout Food Podcast: Valentine's Day and Chips

Taco Tory talks with News 8 Digital Content Producer Brody Wooddell about our Valentine's Day plans, traditions and candy. We talk about some of the places in the Qu

MOLINE, Ill. — LET’S TACO ‘BOUT FOOD features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE SIX: Taco Tory talks with News 8 Digital Content Producer Brody Wooddell about our Valentine's Day plans, traditions and candy. We talk about some of the places in the Quad Cities you should visit for the holiday.

We also tried several flavors of Pretzel Chips courtesy of Snack Factory and kettle potato chips from Cape Cod. In case you're wondering, we forgot to eat some Valentine's Day candy! I think we're still worn out from the Iowa Caucus results.

Brody and I are both going out of town this Valentine's Day weekend, but he will be traveling the farthest. He is going to Mexico! Who knows, he may bring back some Mexican food and candy! Could that be our next podcast episode? We'll have to find out.