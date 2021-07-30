Yankees get Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, cash for 2 minor leaguers

31-year-old Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He can become a free agent after this season.

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for two minor leaguers in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.

The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He can become a free agent after this season and has been with the Cubs since 2012.