WNBA Draft 2023: Dallas Wings select Ashley Joens

Ashley Joens is joining her fellow Cyclone teammate, Stephanie Soares, in the WNBA. Joens was drafted 19th overall in the second round by the Dallas Wings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Ashley Joens is joining her fellow Cyclone teammate, Stephanie Soares, in the WNBA. Joens was drafted 19th overall in the second round by the Dallas Wings.

Joens is Iowa State's all-time leading scorer and ninth in NCAA history. She won the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and is a three-time winner of the Cheryl Miller, given to the nation's top small forward.

In her five seasons in Ames, Joens played in 158 games.

Her new team finished sixth last season with a record of 18-18.