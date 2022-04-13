x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

WIU-QC to host 'Super Smash Brothers Ultimate' Esports tournament for students, alumni

The university Esports team is hosting a prize tournament for the smash-hit fighting game open for free to students, alumni and even local high schoolers.
Credit: Western Illinois University

MOLINE, Ill. — The WIU Quad Cities Esports team will be hosting a tournament for local students and alumni where participants will duke it out for prizes in "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate."

The tournament, scheduled for Friday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Quad Cities campus' Building C Atrium, is open to enrolled students, alumni and even students from area high schools. There is no entry cost.

Participants will compete in "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate," the widely-popular crossover platform fighting game from Nintendo featuring popular and obscure characters from across its many franchises.

Pre-registration is required to participate. The competition will begin at 5:30 p.m., and players must check in prior to 6 p.m. in order to be included.

Players are invited to bring their favorite controllers. Top finishers will be awarded prizes at the end of the tournament, and all participants can enjoy free food. 

Organizers say that the ability to compete together in the same place will help players meet and form new relationships.

If you meet the qualifications for entry, you can register to enter here.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

QC High School Soccer: Caroline Hazen's hat trick leads Moline past United Township 3-0