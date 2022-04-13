WIU-QC to host 'Super Smash Brothers Ultimate' Esports tournament for students, alumni

The university Esports team is hosting a prize tournament for the smash-hit fighting game open for free to students, alumni and even local high schoolers.

MOLINE, Ill. — The WIU Quad Cities Esports team will be hosting a tournament for local students and alumni where participants will duke it out for prizes in "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate."

Participants will compete in "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate," the widely-popular crossover platform fighting game from Nintendo featuring popular and obscure characters from across its many franchises.

Pre-registration is required to participate. The competition will begin at 5:30 p.m., and players must check in prior to 6 p.m. in order to be included.

Players are invited to bring their favorite controllers. Top finishers will be awarded prizes at the end of the tournament, and all participants can enjoy free food.

Organizers say that the ability to compete together in the same place will help players meet and form new relationships.