Wilton senior runs virtual track meet with 150+ Iowa runners

Even without a season ahead, Wilton's Zach Hein has been running three 'meets' a week.

WILTON, Iowa — On a chilly Thursday afternoon at Wilton High School, the track was pretty quiet except for the sounds of Zach Hein logging another mile.

"For me, it was like let's see if we can go further and break some times and get close to Drake Relay qualifying times." said Hein.

Hein's a workhorse, running meets solo three times a week.

"Trying to keep that mindset that I've gotta keep going with nobody next to me, with none of the pushing of another person next to me is kind of hard." said Hein.

Hein even suited up in his uniform with the iconic Wilton "W" across his chest when he ran for time.

"I've been thinking if I get to my times that I had before, I can at least grow for when I do get back to competitions." said Hein.

Those meets won't be happening this year. In-person classes were cancelled for the school year, so spring sports are off, too.

"Realizing that everything was going to be just stopped where it was was upsetting for the seniors because we have five or six seniors that have done all four years of track and so a lot of us were really sad that we couldn't do anything." said Hein.

But even so, Hein's doing the next best thing, running in virtual meets with runners from all over the state of Iowa.

"Within a week of time we have at least 150 kids participating in this now." said Hein.

His watch records his time and mileage, but nothing quite captures the feeling of the real thing.

"You have to be very mentally strong," said Hein. "You're by yourself. You don't have anyone to push you but yourself."

He finished two miles in 11:20. His personal record for that distance is 10:32.

"It's basically your mind versus your body," said Hein. "You have to get that mindset of pushing yourself past your limits and seeing if you can break your own records by yourself."