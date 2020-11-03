Who can and who can't attend Big 10, Big 12 tournament games

The upcoming NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments will happen but without members of the public in attendance due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
In the Big 10 Conference, all tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, team staff, media partners and immediate family members of the participating teams.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," said a statement from the conference.
In the Big 12 Conference, they're allowing family, friends, media and essential staff into the arenas for the Phillips 66 Championship games.