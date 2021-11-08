White Sox Hall of Famer buys controlling interest in Field of Dreams Movie Site

The transaction was announced Thursday, September 30.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from the MLB match-up between the White Sox and the Yankees in August.

A venture led by former Chicago White Sox slugger and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas now has controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site and All-Star Ballpark Heaven.

The transaction was announced Thursday, Sept. 30. "This is Heaven, LLC" is purchasing the interests from "Go the Distance Baseball, LLC," which is owned by the Denise Stillman Trust.

We are excited to announce that baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased controlling stake in Go The Distance Baseball, LLC and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. Please read the press release for full details. @TheBigHurt_35 #dreamnation #gothedistance pic.twitter.com/agihLKloZo — Field of Dreams Movie Site (@fodmoviesite) September 30, 2021

Denise Stillman bought the field in 2012, and was the driving force that ultimately pushed a Major League Baseball game to be played at the site.

While the terms of the purchase have not been made public, Thomas is expected to serve as the CEO and former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Dan Evans will serve as the chief operating officer.

To make this endeavor happen, Thomas partnered with Rick Heidner, who is an entrepreneur and a Chicago-area real estate developer. Heidner already had partial investment in "Go the Distance Baseball" and will keep that investment going forward.

"We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials," Thomas said in a statement.

The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 on Aug. 12 in MLB's first-ever game at the Field of Dreams. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play each other in Dyersville on Aug. 11, 2022.