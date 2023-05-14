WIU set to join Ohio Valley Conference effective July 1

The Leathernecks will leave the Summit League on July 1 after a 41-year run.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois will become a member of the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1, though the Leathernecks’ football team will play the 2023 season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference before making the move.

The Ohio Valley on Friday announced Western Illinois would become the 11th member in a conference with schools in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Western Illinois’ football team had played in the Missouri Valley and its previous iterations since 1985. The Leathernecks’ other teams have been in the Summit League since it was founded as the Gateway Collegiate Athletic Conference in 1982.

The Ohio Valley plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, same as the Missouri Valley.