The Chicago Cubs are set to take on the Miami Marlins Wednesday, September 30 at 1 p.m.

This game is part of the MLB: Wild Card Series, and is best of three. You can catch the game on WQAD News 8.

All the games in this series will take place at Wrigley Field.

According to MLB.com, back in 2003 was the last time the Marlins were in postseason and they beat the Cubs in a National League Championship Series.