Vikings fans react to historic comeback win against the Colts

Fans experienced plenty of highs and lows during Saturday's historic come-from-behind victory.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 Saturday, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Only Jesus saves," yelled a man urging fans to turn to Jesus as they left the game.

Some Vikings fans might say He's the one to thank, after a slow start to the greatest comeback in NFL history.

"I definitely thought it was going downhill," said one Vikings fan.

"The first half was frustrating," said another.

If you've been in Minnesota long enough, then you know cheering on the new NFC North champs is easier said than done for a team that's struggled in seasons past.

But this year, the Vikings are proving otherwise to all the naysayers.

The Kings in the North 👑 pic.twitter.com/lG46T6dZdc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2022

"I just watched people leave, they were fighting so hard to get back in that stadium, it was just nuts," said a diehard fan.

All season long, diehards have been betting big on the purple and gold, buying into the hype and scoring big, even for the youngest of fans playing it cool.

"We made a bet that if they lose, I owe him Dairy Queen, and if they win, I owe him Dairy Queen for a week. So they came back and won, so I owe a lot of Dairy Queen," said a fan leaving the game with his younger son.

A round of treats for a historic win…

"I've been to almost 200 games, never seen anything like this in my life," said another diehard.

Igniting renewed hope for a win at the end.

"SKOL Vikings nation, onto the Super Bowl, see you in Arizona," yelled one fan.

The Vikings will play the New York Giants on Christmas Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon.

