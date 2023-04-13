UT hires Rockridge's Andy Saey as new head basketball coach

After several years of strong performance at Rockridge, Andy Saey is bringing his impressive record to United Township.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — United Township has found a new head basketball coach, and it's a familiar face with a lot of wins under his belt, according to a press release from the school.

Andy Saey, who has coached Rockridge basketball since 2017, has been hired as the Panthers' new head coach and as a special education teacher during the school day, pending the board's approval.

A graduate of Kewanee High School, Saey has coached at Rockridge for six years, posting an impressive record of 121 wins to 41 losses, four straight TRAC West Conference Championships, four straight Coach of the Years awards and back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Andy and watching Panther Basketball continue its strong tradition at UTHS," said UT Athletic/Activities Director Mark Pustelnik.

BREAKING NEWS- United Township has named Andy Saey as their new head basketball coach pending board approval. Saey was the head coach at Rockridge since 2017 posting a impressive 121-40 overall record & leading the Rockets to State in each of the past 2 seasons. @TheScoreWQAD pic.twitter.com/PfwM1lZ6Op — Matt Randazzo (@MattRandazzo) April 13, 2023

This news comes just over three weeks since former coach Ryan Webber resigned from his position at UT. Webber was selected to be the head coach of the Bettendorf girls basketball team on Wednesday.