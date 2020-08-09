COVID-19 prompts furloughs, layoffs at University of Iowa's athletic department

A lot is changing this fall for both high-school and college athletics.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fall sports are all over the place right now in Iowa, both high-school and college, with some schools not playing altogether and some not changing their schedules at all.

The University of Iowa athletic department released a statement Tuesday regarding impacts their facing due to changes this fall.

The University of Iowa athletics department will cut or leave vacant 40 positions due to COVID-19 budget cuts, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The department also will require all regular, non-contracted employees — excluding senior staff — to take 15 unpaid furlough days before Dec. 31.

Non-contracted Professional & Scientific senior staff in the athletics department will take a 5 percent base salary cut rather than the furlough.