'Ultimate Blue Devil Coach' honored at baseball game

Bill Freese, a longtime coach at Davenport Central, was honored with the renaming of their baseball field.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Bill Freese, known as the "Ultimate Blue Devil Coach," was honored for his work with Davenport Central's baseball team with the renaming of Brady Baseball Stadium to Bill Freese Field.

Former players were there to help honor the longtime coach.

Freese was the head baseball coach at Davenport Central for over two decades from 1960 to 1985. His teams qualified for state eight times and were conference champions 10 times.

The Blue Devils were state champions in 1969, 1976, 1981 and 1985 when he was coaching as well.

His other accomplishments include being State Coach of the Year in 1976 and National Coach of the Year in 1977 and 1980.