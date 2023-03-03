The Score | Week 9 high school basketball games, stats and scores from the Quad Cities

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing on Friday night of Week 9!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 9 of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year.

On the Iowa side, the Pleasant Valley Spartans notched their ticket to the 5A girls basketball state championship match, where they'll face off against top-ranked Johnston.

In Illinois, second-ranked Moline will battle O'Fallon at Wharton Fieldhouse, Princeton and Rockridge go head-to-head and Fulton will face Scales Mound, with the winners moving onto the state quarterfinals. Below you'll find each match-up for Friday, March 9:

Illinois games

Boys 4A

O'Fallon @ Moline 7 p.m.

Boys 2A

Princeton vs. Rockridge @ Geneseo High School (Game location was moved due to demand for the sold-out game) 7 p.m.

Boys 1A

Fulton vs. Scales Mound @ Lanark (Eastland) 7 p.m.

Iowa games

Girls 5A

Pleasant Valley vs. Johnston (5A State Championship Game) at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines 6 p.m.