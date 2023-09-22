The Score | Week 5 of Quad Cities high school football

Matt, Kory, Camille and guest griller DeAnne Bloomberg have all of your Quad City high school football highlights.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week five of high school football and WQAD News 8 Sports is bringing you all the highlights from Friday night.

Matt, Kory and Camille will be joined by guest griller DeAnne Bloomberg from the Illinois Farm Bureau for this week's The Score.

Tune in every Friday at 10:30 p.m. for high school football highlights and fun conversation. Watch on the air, through our website or on our YouTube page.

Live score updates

Missed the action last week? Catch up on Week 4's highlights below!