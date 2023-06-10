x
The Score

The Score | Week 7 of Quad Cities high school football

Matt, Kory, Camille and guest griller Pat Angerer have all of your Quad City high school football highlights.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week seven of high school football and WQAD News 8 Sports is bringing you all the highlights from Friday night. 

Tonight on The Score, Matt, Kory and Camille will be joined by guest griller Pat Angerer, the former Hawkeye football and Indianapolis Colts player.

Tune in every Friday at 10:35 p.m. for high school football highlights and fun conversation. Watch on the air, on our website or on our YouTube page

Missed the action last week? Catch up on Week 6's highlights below!

