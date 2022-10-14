Week 8 scores, highlights and more for Quad Cities high school football

Matt, Kory, Camille and our guest griller have all of your Quad City high school football highlights from Week 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 8 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Oct. 14, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Griller is former Orion Charger and current Iowa Hawkeye Logan Lee, and we're ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team!

If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.

Here are the teams to watch:

Sterling (6-1) @ Moline (6-1)

Geneseo (4-3) @ Rock Island (4-3)

Quincy (5-2) @ Alleman (1-6)

Galesburg (1-6) @ United Township (1-6)

Sherrard (1-6) @ Orion (4-3)

Rockridge (6-1) @ Kewanee (4-3)

Monmouth-Roseville (4-3) @ Erie-Prophetstown (4-3)

Princeton (7-0) @ Bureau Valley (1-6)

Mendota (3-4) @ Sterling Newman (4-3)

Iowa

Dubuque Senior (4-3) @ Pleasant Valley (8-0)

Iowa City (4-3) @ Davenport West (6-1)

North Scott (5-2) @ Fort Madison (6-1)

IC Liberty (6-1) @ Burlington (5-2)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-7) @ Mediapolis (5-1)

Iowa City Regina (4-3) @ Durant (5-1)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ...

Last week, Kory and Matt grill up some goodness and talk football with QC Steamwheelers' star QB, E.J. Hilliard!

MORE FROM THE SCORE