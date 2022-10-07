The Score | Week 7 of Quad Cities high school football

Matt, Camille and our guest griller, Quad City Steamwheelers quarterback EJ Hilliard, have all of your Quad City high school football highlights from Week 7.

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 7 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Oct. 7th, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Griller is EJ Hilliard, Quad City Steamwheelers star quarterback, and we're ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team!

Here are the teams to watch:

Illinois

Moline (5-1) @ Galesburg (1-5)

Rock Island (4-2) @ Sterling (5-1)

Alleman (1-5) @ United Township (0-6)

Quincy (4-2) @ Geneseo (4-2)

Orion (3-3) @ Morrison (2-4)

Rockridge (5-1) @ Sherrard (1-5)

Kewanee (2-4) @ Mendota (3-3)

Bureau Valley (1-5) @ Erie-Prophetstown (3-3)

Peru- St. Bede (6-0) @ Princeton (6-0)

Sterling Newman (3-3) @ Spring Valley (3-3)

A-Town (1-5) @ Princeville (2-4)

Prairie Central (6-0) @ Mercer County (5-1)

Stark County (4-2) @ Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1)

Knoxville (4-2) @ Illini West (3-3)

United (1-5) @ ROWVA (4-2)

Stockton (6), Fulton (44) | FINAL

Rock Falls (0-6) @ North Boone (1-5)

Franklin Center (3-3) @ Galva (2-4)

West Carroll (0-6) @ Eastland-Pearl City (1-5)

Lena-Winslow (6-0) @ Du-Pec (5-1)

Galena (3-3) @ Dakota (3-3)

Fieldcrest (1-5) @ Stockton (2-4)

West Central (6-0) @ Milledgeville (4-2)

Iowa

Iowa City West (4-2) @ Bettendorf (1-5)

Pleasant Valley (6-0) @ Iowa City High (4-2)

Davenport West (6-0) @ Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1)

Dubuque Senior (3-3) @ Muscatine (2-4)

Davenport North (0-6) @ Davenport Central (1-5)

Clinton (1-5) @ North Scott (4-2)

Mount Pleasant (0-6) @ Burlington (4-2)

Fort Madison (6-0) @ Iowa City Liberty (5-1)

West Burlington (1-5) @ Grinnell (3-3)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4) @ Central Dewitt (4-2)

Mount Vernon (6-0) @ Maquoketa (1-5)

Benton (4-2) @ Assumption (2-4)

Northeast (4-2) @ Camanche (2-4)

Washington (2-4) @ Keokuk (2-4)

Tipton (0-6) @ West Liberty (1-5)

Iowa City Regina (4-2) @ West Branch (6-0)

Durant (5-1) @ Mediapolis (5-1)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-6) @ Wilton (3-3)

Columbus (6-0) @ North Cedar (1-5)

Monticello (4-2) @ Anamosa (1-5)

Wapello (3-3) @ Alburnett (5-1)

