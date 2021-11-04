Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
THIS WEEK: Moline's New mayor Ready to Hit the Road Running
Police complete investigation into video showing Moline football player being harassed
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
StormTrack 8 University
Latest Weather Stories
Rain tapers off through the afternoon
Morgan's Sunday Forecast - April 11
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
Score Standout
The Score Week 4
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Events
Latest News Stories
Rain tapers off through the afternoon
THIS WEEK: Moline's New mayor Ready to Hit the Road Running
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
50°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
Vaccine
VERIFY
Jefferson Awards
This Week
As Seen On TV
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
Let's Move QC
In The Kitchen
Deals
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Sports
The Score Week 4
State ranked teams battle in the Western Big 6. Games from the LTC and TRAC.
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow