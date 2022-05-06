MOLINE, Ill. — Rockridge wins their second straight State Championship with an undefeated record. The Rockets have won 65 straight games. Pleasant Valley Boys Soccer wins their second straight State Title needing penalty kicks to get it done. Assumption Boys Soccer sends their Coach Greg Zeller out with a State Championship.
The Score Sunday - Rockridge SB, Pleasant Valley Soccer, Assumption Soccer, FCA.
We talk with the State Champions from Rockridge, Pleasant Valley and Assumption. FCA has a unique way to go to the John Deere Classic.