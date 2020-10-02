x
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Tabitha Belzer, Tommy Tsicos, FCA

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the undefeated and #1 Ranked Team in Class 4A North Scott.  We meet Tabitha Belzer who got a chance make some memories on Senior Night.  Moline Swimmers help out one of their Seniors Jay Akers who is battling cancer.  Quad City Storm hockey player Tommy Tsicos has a unique way to pass the time away from the ice.  In our FCA story of the week we highlights a Parental Perspective for high school sports.