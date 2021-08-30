The Score Sunday - Davenport West Interview, Referee shortage, FCA story of the week, Score Standout

We interview West Football players after opening the season with a 14-0 win over Clinton. The Falcons snap a 10 game losing streak. Longtime Official Mike Botts talks about the "crisis" of the referee shortage and how you can get involved. . FCA story of the week features Sterling Newman. The Comets are turning to yoga to help them on and off the field. Find out this weeks Score Standout nominees and share your videos from games you attend, so we can show them on The Score Sunday each week.