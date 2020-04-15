The perfect putt: Assumption assistant basketball coach dreaming up golf trick shots

The making of the perfect shot is no easy task. Timm says he's taking more than 500 shots over the last few weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jake Timm isn't Jordan Spieth holing out of the bunker on hole 18 at the John Deere Classic, but the Assumption assistant basketball coach and teacher might be the next best thing.

"I started putting about two weeks ago because me and buddy from back home just kept challenging each other to see who could make shots from ten to 15 feet away." said Timm.

But those putts were just too easy.

"I decided to up the ante trying to putt down the hallway at Assumption and that kind of transformed into me putting in random places at the house or outside." said Timm.

One of his most difficult shots was putting down the hallway, down a flight of stairs and into a cup.

"I've probably taken 500 or maybe more." said Timm.

Making the hard shots took a lot of practice and a few adjustments to find the perfect shot.

"If that shot wouldn't have made it, it probably would've taken two or three more hours," said Timm. "It was more so trial and error. We probably adjusted the angle and the ramps three, four, or five times."

It's also been the perfect distraction, and for his students seeing the videos on social media.