New York Times apologizes for mixing up Serena and Venus Williams

On Twitter, Serena told the newspaper it could "do better."

NEW YORK — The New York Times is apologizing for mixing up global tennis star Serena Williams with her older sister Venus.

The error appeared in Wednesday's print edition of the newspaper.

According to CBS News, The Times erroneously labeled a photo of Venus as Serena inside an article about Serena's successful new capital venture fund.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough," Serena tweeted, along with a photo of the glaring mistake. "This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."

One of the New York Times' social media accounts responded and issued an apology.

"This was our mistake," the NYT Business account tweeted. "It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper."

Williams, now 40, became a pro tennis player in 1995 after years of training. She's won the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open. Williams is a three-time Olympian and four-time gold medalist. She is the only player to complete a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Together, Serena and Venus, are the winningest doubles tennis team in the history of the Olympics, according to Team USA. The sisters were recently portrayed in the 2021 film "King Richard."