TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf set to reopen after 2-month closure

After being closed for roughly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bettendorf's sporting complex is set to reopen under guidance of the Iowa governor.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — After being closed for roughly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bettendorf's sporting complex is set to reopen under guidance of the Iowa governor.

The TBK Bank Sports Complex planned to reopen Saturday, May 16, days after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced allowing businesses across the state to partially reopen.

“We have missed all the activity we usually have inside and out of our building, and we look forward to safely welcoming everyone back,” said Dave Stow, CEO of the complex.