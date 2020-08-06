Summer program is helping athletes get back into shape before returning to school sports

Trainers say most injuries happen not while weightlifting, but while running or cutting.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — With each sprint or drill, local athletes have been getting stronger, faster, and closer to the start of a new season.

"There's no strength and conditioning," said Matt Rokes, co-owner of Athlete Development Project. "So how can we make sure we're helping these kids?"

Matt Rokes is physical therapist and co-owner of Athlete Development Project. What ADP does is in the name: develop and grow athletes of all kinds.

"They're squatting, they're jumping, they're running, they're doing all of those little things that we need them to be doing to make sure at the end, the final package is there." said Rokes of ADP's Summer Training Program.

Those skills will be crucial now more than ever. Without access to school facilities, athletes, like Bettendorf rising sophomore Luke Ford, have been doing what they can to prepare.

"During quarantine, there wasn't a whole lot we could be doing so I wanted to come out and work a little harder and get a little stronger for baseball season." said Ford.

Getting back into the swing of things doesn't come without risk.

"How do we keep these kids decreasing their injury risk?" said Rokes. "We can't prevent injuries, that's just not gonna happen. But how do we reduce the risk?"

Weightlifting with proper form, stretching and increasing mobility, and running are all apart of that formula.

"In the NFL a player might hold out, miss training camp, go back and start practicing with the team and they always get soft tissue injuries," said Dr. Michael Dolphin, a local orthopedic surgeon who works with ADP and its athletes. "The goal that Matt had set forth is to try to help prevent kids from getting injuries, bridge the gap between COVID and when high schools are allowed to have contact with their student athletes."

The biggest risk, Dolphin said, are soft tissue injuries like hamstring, achilles, or ACL tears or strains which often happen when athletes are running or suddenly changing direction.

"They can linger and affect performance long term so its really important to ease back into the athletics under the right guidance." said Dolphin.

Through ADP, they're hoping that guidance gets athletes ready and gives them a leg up when practices and games do begin.