3-time champion Steve Stricker returning to John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — Three-time John Deere Classic champion Steve Stricker is making his return to the Quad Cities this summer. It marks the first time Stricker is teeing up in the John Deere Classic since 2019.

Stricker is on the Champions Tour full time and missed the JDC last July. The Illinois grad battled serious health problems last winter, but returned to action in April.

"(Steve) is just starting to get his legs back under him," said JDC Executive Director Clair Peterson. "He's played great in his first start, (he) almost won. He'll be back, he'll be competitive. I don't know how many more years we have of Steve coming back, but it's great that he's going to be here this year."

The start date for this year's John Deere Classic is moving up a week earlier than usual. It's scheduled for June 27 through July 3, two weeks prior to The Open which begins July 14. The U.S. Open is slated to begin on June 16.