Steamwheelers re-sign top players, including 2020 Alleman grad Nate Sheets

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad City Steamwheelers revealed this week that they've re-signed two of their top players from last season's IFL Eastern Conference Championship team.

On Wednesday, the Wheelers announced that they re-signed 2020 Alleman High School graduate, Nate Sheets, for the 2023 IFL season.

An IHSFCA All-State selection during his prep career at Alleman, the 20-year-old earned IFL All-Rookie honors after leading the league with 101.5 total tackles.

"As a 19-year-old rookie, Nate made an immediate impact. His rare combination of work ethic, drive and field sense made him a nightmare for opponents to prepare for. I'm excited about how good he can be, having now played a full season in Coach Ross' system," Ryan Michael, the Steamwheelers Director of Player Personnel, said.

The Quad City Steamwheelers are excited to announce that we have re-signed 2022 @IndoorFL All-Rookie LB @n8_sheets.



Sheets led the IFL with 101.5 tackles last season and he’s only getting started.#sQUADCITY is laying down the 🧱 to power into 2023 #FullSteamAhead 🚢💨 pic.twitter.com/gv7Rtl48PR — Quad City Steamwheelers (@qcsteam) October 12, 2022

Also this week, the Wheelers announced that they re-signed two-time IFL offensive player of the year, quarterback E.J. Hilliard for the 2023 season.

Hilliard won the 2022 IFL offensive player of the year after finishing second league-wide in rushing yards per game (52.4), points scored per game (12) and total yards per game (191.6).

Hilliard led the Wheelers to an Eastern Conference Championship game victory, and a narrow two-point loss in the IFL National Championship game, with back-to-back six touchdown performances.

Head coach Cory Ross says, "This is a big grab for us! We are in the beginning stages of building the pieces to make another championship run and he is a huge piece to the process."

The Steamwheelers will kick off their 2023 season next March.