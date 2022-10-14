x
Steamwheelers re-sign top players, including 2020 Alleman grad Nate Sheets

The Steamwheelers announced this week that they've re-signed star players such as quarterback E.J. Hilliard, and Alleman High School graduate Nate Sheets.

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad City Steamwheelers revealed this week that they've re-signed two of their top players from last season's IFL Eastern Conference Championship team.

On Wednesday, the Wheelers announced that they re-signed 2020 Alleman High School graduate, Nate Sheets, for the 2023 IFL season.

An IHSFCA All-State selection during his prep career at Alleman, the 20-year-old earned IFL All-Rookie honors after leading the league with 101.5 total tackles.

"As a 19-year-old rookie, Nate made an immediate impact. His rare combination of work ethic, drive and field sense made him a nightmare for opponents to prepare for. I'm excited about how good he can be, having now played a full season in Coach Ross' system," Ryan Michael, the Steamwheelers Director of Player Personnel, said.

Also this week, the Wheelers announced that they re-signed two-time IFL offensive player of the year, quarterback E.J. Hilliard for the 2023 season. 

Hilliard won the 2022 IFL offensive player of the year after finishing second league-wide in rushing yards per game (52.4), points scored per game (12) and total yards per game (191.6). 

Hilliard led the Wheelers to an Eastern Conference Championship game victory, and a narrow two-point loss in the IFL National Championship game, with back-to-back six touchdown performances.

Head coach Cory Ross says, "This is a big grab for us! We are in the beginning stages of building the pieces to make another championship run and he is a huge piece to the process."

The Steamwheelers will kick off their 2023 season next March.

