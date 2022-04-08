Steamwheelers Deckmates raising money to go to championship game

The Steamwheelers are heading to the championships, but their cheerleaders won't be joining them unless they raise $10,000 in the next week.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Steamwheelers indoor football team is on the way to their championships, but the same isn't yet sure for their cheerleaders.

The Deckmates team will need to raise $10,000 by August 11 in order to send the 8-person dance team to Las Vegas to support the Steamwheelers and perform.

"We not only get to do an intro routine at the beginning of the game, we get to do sidelines, we get a halftime performance, and hopefully like a third-quarter performance," Deckmate Karlee said.

"Our wonderful office staff suggested, hey, you know, what about the girls going? So it was kind of very last minute. So that's why we're kind of putting this whole thing together, doing carwashes, sponsorships, anything we can to just kind of help the girls get out there," Deckmate Dance Coach, Mckenzy Miller said.

But, the Deckmates believe in the Quad Cities community.

"It's a really good feeling to know like you have those set fans that are really coming here just for you. Like they bought complete season tickets to be here every single game like it means a lot to them. And even when, you know we won that last playoff game, like it's, it's crazy what we heard in the background, watching that game. Yeah. So it's the community for sure," Said Karlee.