Sports Sportscast-Thursday, Oct. 7 Sports news and highlights from Thursday, Oct. 7th. MOLINE, Ill. — Moline vs. Geneseo girl's volleyballMonmouth-Roseville vs. Geneseo girl's volleyballCR Kennedy vs. Davenport West footballBig Ten Men's Basketball Media DayALDS Game 1: White Sox vs. Astros Related Articles Council members place bet on Penn State vs. Iowa footbal game Running with Griffin: The special bond shared between a junior high schooler and his running partner Sterling wins United Township Sprint Classic